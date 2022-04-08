Friday AM Forecast: Red Flag Warning issued, Avoid burning

Clear skies, low humidity, and gusty winds are a recipe for fire weather today.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: A **RED FLAG WARNING** has been issued for south Louisiana today though 7 p.m. That is a fire weather warning. Winds will be moving from 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. That coupled with very low humidity is a recipe for fires. Small fires can get out of control quickly, avoid burning today.

**RED FLAG WARNING** issued for all of south Louisiana. Avoid burning, small fires can get out of control quickly with low humidity and high winds. MORE: https://t.co/1NFYtqf6dL pic.twitter.com/e9mTUawChc — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) April 8, 2022

Temperatures will max out around 70 degrees with sunny skies and gusty winds. Tonight will be chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s. Winds will start to calm down as the sun goes down tonight.

Read more about the ongoing drought in Louisiana here.

Up Next: The clear and cool conditions will last through the weekend. There will be plenty of sun for the Strawberry Festival. Saturday afternoon will be sunny in the mid-70s.

The same beautiful conditions will be perfect for the Southern spring game this weekend too. Sunday will start with temperatures in the 40s but will rebound fast with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Enjoy the sunny weekend. Isolated showers and humidity return to the area on Monday afternoon. Showers will be possible everyday next week. 1-3 inches of rain is expected to fall Monday through Friday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!