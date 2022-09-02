Friday AM Forecast: Getting you ready for a rainy football weekend

The Storm Station has you covered for a rainy football weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Your Friday is shaping up a little drier than previously forecast. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s this afternoon before isolated showers and storms develop south of the interstate. If you are south of Baton Rouge, you are much more likely to see a quick shower today. The showers that do develop today could pack a punch with a very heavy downpour and lead to some street and poor drainage flooding. Showers will clear as the sun goes down. Friday night plans will be largely dry. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Saturday and Sunday will have widespread showers and storms. Of the two days, Saturday looks like more of a washout. If you are planning to be outside this weekend, be prepared for the rain. There may be isolated areas that receive rain at a rate faster than the drains can handle, especially in New Orleans. Stay weather aware and check current conditions before hitting the road. Temperatures between the showers will be in the upper 80s with high humidity. Next week, showers will be more isolated. Check back next week for an update on the new rain pattern. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device.

In the Tropics

Tropical Storm Danielle is set to become a hurricane later today or tomorrow. When this happens, it will be the first hurricane of the season. Danielle is out in the open Atlantic and is not a threat to the United States. CLICK HERE to visit the hurricane center and see the official track of Danielle.

There are two other disturbances that are not a threat to the local area, bur something to watch.

East of the Leeward Islands: Satellite imagery indicates there has been little change in the organization of the area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands during the past several hours. Although environmental conditions remain only marginally conducive, any additional development of the system over the next few days would lead to the formation of a tropical depression. The disturbance is expected to move slowly west-northwestward, toward the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands. Regardless of development, locally heavy rains may occur over portions of the Leeward Islands during the next couple of days, and interests in that area should monitor the progress of the system. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon, if necessary. Additional information on this system can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.



Eastern Tropical Atlantic: Shower activity associated with a broad area of low pressure located just northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has increased some over the last several hours but remains poorly organized. This system is moving into an area of less favorable environmental conditions, and significant development is not anticipated.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.