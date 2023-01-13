Friday AM Forecast: Freezing temperatures expected by the weekend

A chilly day today, but tomorrow will be even colder with feels like temperatures in the 20s.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: This morning we are waking up to much cooler temperatures across the Capital Area. Overcast skies overnight only allowed for temperatures to fall into the mid-40s, but as the morning goes on clouds will break up before the sunrises and temperatures will dip into the upper-30s low-40s. Throughout the day today there will be plenty of sunshine but afternoon highs will struggle to get into the mid-50s. Winds are still gusty out of the north today. Into the evening hours, temperatures overnight will rapidly drop.

Up Next: Be sure you wrap your plants and bring animals indoors because freezing temperatures are back in the forecast for Saturday morning. Not only will temperatures be at or below freezing across the area the wind chill will make it feel even colder. As the sun begins to rise temperatures will climb into the mid-50s again. There will be mostly sunny skies for the entire weekend. Temperatures will gradually rise back into the 70s by the start of the week. The forecast for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day will be near perfect for any outdoor activities. Skies will be clear and temperatures will be in the low-70s in the afternoon. We are not tracking any rain in the forecast until Monday evening. Our next system will bring rain throughout the middle of the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.