Friday AM Forecast: FREEZE WARNING in effect until 8am today

Freeze warning in effect for the entire WBRZ viewing area this morning until 8 am.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Everyone will wake up this morning to temperatures at or below freezing. Temperatures will steadily climb as the sun begins to rise this morning. There will be plenty of sunshine today to help heat up the forecast and daytime highs will get into the mid-50s. Skies will stay mostly sunny throughout the day and we will start to see some cloud cover building in into the evening hours. Our next change in the forecast will come overnight with more moisture setting in and temperatures staying warm.

Up Next: Starting your Saturday expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-40s. Not nearly as cold as today, but these changes will bring some moisture into the forecast. Starting around lunchtime some showers will begin moving in from the west. Areas south of I-10 have a greater chance of seeing some showers into the afternoon. Regardless, shower activity will be light throughout the day. Not expecting any total washouts. Temperatures will struggle to get into the mid-50s due to the lingering cloud cover. Overnight skies begin to clear and Sunday will start cooler with temperatures in the upper-30s. Sunday will be a clear, dry day and you will be waking up a little cooler but our daytime highs will begin to creep back into the upper-50s throughout the day. Into your Thanksgiving week, temperatures will be cool but we will begin to see a warming trend before our next rain maker. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.