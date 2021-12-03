Friday AM Forecast: Fog for now, Widespread rain will hold off until Monday

Give yourself extra time to travel through dense fog this morning.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: There is a dense fog advisory out until 10 am for all of south Louisiana. Give yourself a little extra time to get around through dense fog patches this morning. It will take a little longer for fog to lift today because of some thicker upper-level clouds. Fog will start to lift out around 9 and there will likely be some significant clearing by 10 o clock. After the fog clears, the rest of the day will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-70s. Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Up Next: This weekend is looking cloudy. There is a series of boundaries expected to move through the area between Sunday and Wednesday next week. Each one will bring a unique chance for rain. A shower or two will be around during the day on Saturday and Sunday, neither day will be a total washout and there will be some peaks of sun. A stronger front is expected to move in on Monday bringing scattered showers. Another boundary is set to bring isolated shower activity on Tuesday with another spike to scattered showers coming on Wednesday. Predicted rainfall totals are 1 inch or less for the next 7 days. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

