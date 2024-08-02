Friday AM Forecast: Extreme heat continues into weekend, Tracking tropical wave in Caribbean

An *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* is in effect from 10am to 7pm Friday for East Baton Rouge parish and areas east and south as feels-like temperatures up to 115 degrees are expected across the entire Storm Station Forecast Area. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, and when possible, stay in an air-conditioned rooms, avoid afternoon sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Today & Tonight: Friday is likely to be the hottest day of the week with a forecast high of 99° in Baton Rouge feeling as hot as +113° at times. The entire state is placed under heat alerts that will be in effect from 10am-7pm Friday. With these extreme temperatures, plenty of sunshine, and no relief from rain showers; it is advised to limit time outdoors all day long as some could develop heat illnesses. Overnight, warm and muggy conditions prevail as temperatures return near 80° with one or two spotty showers possible.

Up Next: The intense summertime heat continues into the first weekend of the month with mornings near 80 degrees warming quickly into the middle and upper-90's. More heat alerts will be possible as feels-like temperatures will stay well above 100° each afternoon. On Saturday, we will see a slight uptick in moisture as a very weak front approaches the state, this brings the best opportunity for afternoon and evening "cool-down" storms we've had all week. Isolated activity will be possible, but even then, over 50% of the forecast area is likely to miss out on a rain shower.

The Sunday – Monday forecast will greatly depend upon the behavior of a tropical system expected to be in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. While direct impacts to southern Louisiana appear unlikely, on the western side of this system there may be some drier and (relatively) cooler air pulled into the Capital Area. The sensible effects on local weather would be a slight drop in humidity and rain chances back to a minimum. More clarity and detail to the forecast is expected over the next 48 hours, so continue to check in with the Storm Station.

The Tropics: A well-defined tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Hispaniola, Puerto Rico, the Southeastern Bahamas, and the adjacent waters of the southwestern Atlantic and northeastern Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions are forecast to be more conducive for development after the wave passes the Greater Antilles, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week over the eastern Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Peninsula.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.