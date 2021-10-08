Friday AM Forecast: Dry but warming up through the weekend

Today & Tonight: Look for lots of sunshine mixed with a few clouds overhead this afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s once again.

Looking Ahead: There will not be much change in our forecast through the weekend. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s with a few neighborhoods likely to hit 90 degrees. Humidity will start to return by Sunday and that will lead into a chance for a few stray showers early next week. A more significant front may arrive by next Saturday. This would bring a higher chance for rain and cooler temperatures behind the front. It is still a week out, so confidence is low at this time but we will continue to watch the trends.

The Tropics

There is a disorganized area of showers and storms just off the South Carolina coast that has a 30% chance of forming into a tropical system before environmental conditions become less favorable over the weekend.



Elsewhere in the tropics, all is quiet for now.

