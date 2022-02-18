Friday AM Forecast: Chilly but clear for the weekend

A busy weekend of Mardi Gras and baseball will come with clear skies but chilly temperatures.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The rest of the morning hours will have winds sustained from 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25mph. That is making temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s feel much colder. We are about 25 degrees colder than this time yesterday! Be ready for it as you head out today. There won’t be much of a warmup this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy, and a few peaks of sun will be out there by the afternoon. Temperatures will still be capped in the mid-50s. As the first parades of the weekend roll out tonight, temperatures will be falling into the 30s. Bundle up!

Up Next: Temperatures will rebound into the 60s over the weekend. Saturday afternoon will be mostly clear with temperatures in the low 60s. Saturday night will again be chilly as temperatures fall into the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunday afternoon will be a bit more comfortable with temperatures in the upper 60s. Enjoy the weekend sunshine. Rain will return early next week with temperatures climbing back into the 70s. Light rain will be on and off through most of the day Monday. Some areas will be in the 80s by Tuesday with a few isolated showers. The rest of the work week has some chance to see rain, but the current forecast shows things drying up in time for the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

