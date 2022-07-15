Friday AM Forecast: A few afternoon showers, but no total washouts

We are back to the regular summertime pattern.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Happy Friday! The morning hours will be mostly sunny and dry as temperatures climb into the low 90s. This afternoon a few showers will bubble up, but most locations will stay dry. Isolated showers will be around until sunset. Your Friday evening plans may run into a shower before things clear up overnight. Temperatures will be in the low 70s into Saturday morning.

Up Next: Heading into the weekend, rainfall will behave like the normal summertime pattern. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s before any showers bubble up. Showers and storms will cover 20-30% of the viewing area and will clear as the sun goes down. Keep your WBRZ WX App handy. Saturday and Sunday will not be washouts, but afternoon showers will move over. This same pattern will repeat into next week. The morning hours will be your best bet to get outside. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

No developments expected for the next 5 days.