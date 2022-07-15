Latest Weather Blog
Friday AM Forecast: A few afternoon showers, but no total washouts
We are back to the regular summertime pattern.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Happy Friday! The morning hours will be mostly sunny and dry as temperatures climb into the low 90s. This afternoon a few showers will bubble up, but most locations will stay dry. Isolated showers will be around until sunset. Your Friday evening plans may run into a shower before things clear up overnight. Temperatures will be in the low 70s into Saturday morning.
Up Next: Heading into the weekend, rainfall will behave like the normal summertime pattern. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s before any showers bubble up. Showers and storms will cover 20-30% of the viewing area and will clear as the sun goes down. Keep your WBRZ WX App handy. Saturday and Sunday will not be washouts, but afternoon showers will move over. This same pattern will repeat into next week. The morning hours will be your best bet to get outside. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Use the WBRZ WX App to keep tabs on the afternoon showers and storms. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
In the Tropics
No developments expected for the next 5 days.
