'Friday' actor Tommy 'Tiny' Lister dies at 62

1 hour 57 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, December 10 2020 Dec 10, 2020 December 10, 2020 9:03 PM December 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff
Image of "Tiny" Lister by Willy Sanjuan/Invision

Famous for his lead roles in "Friday" and "The Fifth Element," Tommy "Tiny" Lister has died at age 62.

Variety reports the actor was found in his Marina del Rey apartment after showing recent symptoms of COVID-19.

Lister's assistant Cindy Cowan says he was recently working on a film but had to cancel after falling ill.

“He was a wonderful guy with a heart of gold. Everyone loved him. A real gentle giant,” she said, “We’re all devastated,” Cowan said.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of death.

This is a developing story.

