FRESNO: Gunman opens fire at football game watch party, killing four people and wounding six

3 hours 51 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, November 18 2019 Nov 18, 2019 November 18, 2019 5:48 AM November 18, 2019 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KGPE/KSEE/CNN

FRESNO, CA – On Sunday, a gunman barged into a football game watch party and opened fire, leaving four people dead and wounding six others.

CNN reports that around 8 p.m. in Fresno, up to forty people were attending a watch party, including several children, when a man with a gun entered the home and began shooting into the crowd.

Authorities say the four men who died were between the ages of 25 and 30, three of them dying on the scene and the other passing away after being brought to a local hospital.

Six other victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.  

The suspect remains on the loose and police are going door-to-door in search of surveillance footage and eyewitness accounts that will aid their investigation.

Though details regarding the suspect are currently limited, more information is expected as authorities proceed with their investigation.

