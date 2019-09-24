70°
Freshmen Dems call Trump allegations impeachable

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Seven Democratic freshmen lawmakers who served in the military and national security say that if President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine's president to investigate rival Joe Biden for political benefit, it's impeachable.

The seven centrist Democrats said in an op-ed late Monday in The Washington Post they "do not arrive at this conclusion lightly." They call the allegations "a threat to all" they've sworn to protect.

The lawmakers include Reps. Gil Cisneros of California, Jason Crow of Colorado, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.

They come largely from swing districts where Trump is popular but voters split. Trump has denied wrongdoing in talking about Biden with Ukraine's president.

