Freshman Kayshon Boutte with record setting performance as LSU closes out season with win

BATON ROUGE -- LSU freshman quarterback Max Johnson threw for 435 yards and accounted for five touchdowns, while freshman wide receiver Kayshon Boutte set an SEC record with 308 yards as LSU defeated Ole Miss in a second-half storm, 53-48.

Trailing 48-46 in the final two minutes of the contest, Boutte caught a pass from Johnson at the Ole Miss 33-yard line and sprinted along the left sideline to complete a 45-yard touchdown reception that gave LSU its final margin with 94 seconds to play. With less than a minute left and Ole Miss nearing the LSU red zone, LSU's Ali Gaye jarred the ball from Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. LSU's JaCoby Stevens jumped on the loose ball at the 27 to give LSU the victory.

The Tigers defense forced six turnovers including four first-half interceptions, the first of which was returned 31 yards for a touchdown by LSU cornerback Jay Ward .

Johnson, starting for the second time in 2020, was 27-of-51 passing for an LSU-freshman record 435 yards including three touchdowns with an interception. He also ran for two 1-yard touchdowns and finished with 45 net yards on 14 carries.

Boutte had 14 receptions for 308 yards, breaking Josh Reed's LSU receiving yards record (292 at Alabama in 2001) and the SEC record held by Arkansas's Cobi Hamilton (303 vs. Rutgers in 2012). Boutte caught touchdown passes of 32, 18 and 45 yards. Wide receiver Koy Moore added six catches for 63 yards, while running back Josh Williams (55) and Tre Bradford (53) led the Tigers in rushing yards.

LSU wrapped up its season at 5-5, while Ole Miss fell to 4-5.

The Tigers are scheduled to open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 at the Rose Bowl against UCLA.