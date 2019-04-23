71°
Frenchtown Road Bridge closed indefinitely for emergency repairs

Tuesday, April 23 2019
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish announced Tuesday evening that the Frenchtown Road Bridge is closed until further notice.

Officials say the bridge that runs over Beaver Bayou, just west of Chaumont Avenue is closing indefinitely while crews perform emergency repairs. Specific details on the extent of construction were not available.

For the time being, drivers can use the Central Thruway to Greenwell Springs Road to Thibodaux Road as a detour.

Click here to follow live traffic updates.

