French Quarter Festival canceled for 2021 due to COVID concerns

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - French Quarter Festival joined the growing list of events canceled due to Louisiana's latest surge in coronavirus cases.

On Friday, festival organizers released the following statement.

French Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI) announces that plans to host the French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron, scheduled for September 30 - October 2, will no longer be moving forward.



As the state of Louisiana and our nation see a precipitous rise in COVID cases, we must put the health, safety and well-being of our entire family first—our fans, musicians, staff, volunteers, sponsors, and partners, as well as the residents and businesses in the French Quarter. It is with great sadness that we must cancel French Quarter Festival 2021 but look forward to celebrating next spring as we return to the stage April 21-24, 2022.



“After careful consideration and with consultation from a host of experts including City and State officials, we concluded this was the best decision for the safety and security of our community,” says Emily Madero, CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc. “We share the heartbreak this announcement brings to our fans, musicians, food vendors, and our broader community and we look forward to returning stronger together April 21-24, 2022 for French Quarter Festival!”

French Quarter Festivals, Inc. is committed to contributing to the resilience of our city and to bringing back the largest showcase of Louisiana music, food and culture next spring. With the welcomed support of our presenting partner, Chevron, we’re pleased to announce that we will be providing critical relief payments for roughly 1,500 musicians and gig workers who lost work due to our 2021 festival cancellation.



“We thank the French Quarter Festival team for putting the safety of the public first and for quickly developing this special program,” said Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “This initiative will offer some financial support to local musicians and the gig community who have brought great joy to the people of the Crescent City. We hope our funding will assist these incredible artists during this challenging time. Chevron looks forward to continuing our long-standing sponsorship of French Quarter Festival and celebrating at the in-person event when it can be safely held in the future.”



We will continue to assess our ever-changing environment and apply the many lessons we have learned over the last two years to all of our 2022 events, including French Quarter Festival, Satchmo SummerFest, and Holidays New Orleans Style.