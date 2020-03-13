French Quarter Fest postponed to later in 2020

Photo: French Quarter Festivals Inc./Facebook

NEW ORLEANS - The 2020 French Quarter Festival, which was originally scheduled for April 16-19, has been rescheduled to the first week of October due to the spread of COVID-19.

Organizers made the announcement Friday just as the state Department of Health announced that Louisiana has a total of 33 presumptive positive novel coronavirus cases, 23 of which are in Orleans Parish.

Organizers released a statement, saying, "French Quarter Festivals, Inc.'s top priority is the health and safety of our fans, artists, staff, volunteers, sponsors, and community."

The festival's new dates are Oct. 1 through Oct. 4.

The event has been one of New Orleans' annual celebrations since 1984 and is set to feature popular musicians such as Tank and the Bangas, John Bouteé, Amanda Shaw, Irma Thomas and the Hot 8 Brass Band.

Click here for more information on the festival.






