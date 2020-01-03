60°
French Police: Suspect responsible for stabbing four people near Paris has been "neutralized"

45 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, January 03 2020 Jan 3, 2020 January 03, 2020 10:42 AM January 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
French authorities respond to a mass stabbing near Paris Photo: CNN

PARIS, FRANCE - Authorities say four people in Paris became victims of a stabbing, Friday morning, around 7 a.m. (Central Standard Time).

CNN reports that the attack occurred in the park of a Parisian suburb called Villejuif and French police say the person responsible has been "neutralized." 

So far, there is no word on the extent of the victim's injuries or the suspect's motive. 

Incidentally, this attack occurred on the same morning as a mass stabbing in Austin, Texas.  

