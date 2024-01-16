Freezing rain overnight creating an icy morning commute along with dangerous wind chills

Freezing rain overnight created icy conditions which is resulting in major impacts for your Tuesday morning commute. Dangerous wind chills also pose a threat for the next 24 hours along with probability for hard freezes.

Today & Tonight: Freezing rain overnight created many issues for the Tuesday morning commute. Elevated surfaces, like bridges, seeing a light layer of ice has resulted in road closures and tremendous delays around the Capital Area early this morning. Once the sun rises and temperatures slowly climb above the freezing mark, icy conditions will quickly diminish but until then, it is advised to take ground level roadways or avoid travel all together.

Along with the icy conditions, wind chills are dangerously low this morning. Single digit wind chills are being recorded around southern Louisiana and Mississippi including in Baton Rouge. With winds out of the North between 10-20 mph with gusts higher all day today, feels-like temperatures might struggle to get out of the 20s this afternoon while actual temperatures for most will only be a few degrees above freezing. Prepare for the bitter cold today by wearing multiple loose layers!

Tonight, even colder conditions will be recorded with morning lows on Wednesday expected near 18° in the Capital Area and likely a few degrees below in northern parishes. A hard freeze and dangerous wind chills remain major threats through Wednesday morning.

Alerts & Expectations:

Winter Weather Advisory (In effect through 9am Tuesday) - Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible across portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi into early Tuesday morning, primarily on elevated and exposed surfaces such as trees, powerlines, signs and some bridges. Any accumulation will not begin immediately due to the warm ground and increasing wind and dry air will also limit total icing. Precipitation will end well before dawn.

Morning commute seeing many impacts due to ice on elevated roadways. Give yourself plenty of time if you must get on the roads early this morning, or if possible, try to delay getting on those roadways until later this morning.



Live @WBRZ at 5am with the latest! & you can always see the latest traffic updates on Twitter @wbrztraffic — Emma Kate

Hard Freeze Warning (Tuesday, Wednesday mornings) - Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid teens are expected Tuesday morning in areas north of I-12 and Wednesday morning all over southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. The hard freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Wrap pipes with foam, newspaper or cloth and lightly drip a faucet overnight. Sensitive vegetation will likely die if not covered or moved inside. This will be our first hard freeze in over a year.

Wind Chill Advisory (Tuesday and Wednesday morning) - Very cold wind chills are expected. Feels like temperatures will be in the mid teens to single digits thanks to northerly winds at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Make sure people and pets have access to warmth. Minimize time outside, be sure to wear many light, loose fitting layers and keep extremities such as toes, fingers and ears covered. With cold temperatures and gusty winds, heat is more quickly transported way form the body, especially where skin is exposed. This can quickly lead to hypothermia. In addition the wind will cause exposed pipes and car radiators to cool more rapidly and reach to the actual air temperature far sooner than expected. Those objects will not cool below the air temperature though.

Up Next: After a frigid start Wednesday, temperatures the second half of the week gradually increase a bit. After reach the upper 40s on Wednesday and the low 60s on Thursday and fast moving cold front will move through the region. Some clouds and possibly spotty showers will be possible Thursday evening. No frozen precipitation is anticipated. On the other side of that front, another push of cold air will arrive for next weekend. This will send lows back into hard freeze territory so keep the pipes wrapped!

-Emma Kate Cowan

