Latest Weather Blog
Freezing morning, tracking rain over the weekend
Today and Tonight: Almost all of southeast Louisiana is starting off at or below freezing this morning, so have the heavy coat ready to go and give yourself some extra time to warm up the car before you head out the door. This afternoon, we'll have plenty of sunshine with high temperatures near 60. Tonight, look for an increase in cloud cover with lows in the mid 40s.
Looking Ahead: We'll be tracking rain over the weekend, mainly late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
A low will track across the state on Saturday, creating widespread showers and a few embedded thunderstorms. Saturday morning and afternoon will be mostly dry, with increasing clouds. Saturday night, especially after 8pm, rain will move into metro Baton Rouge, lingering into Sunday morning. Severe weather is not expected at this time. Rainfall amounts could be over an inch, especially along the coast.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
