FREEZE WARNING in effect for the entire area into Friday morning

A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, St. James, and Assumption parishes along with Wilkinson and Amite counties in MS starting at midnight and lasting through 10 a.m. Friday. Sub-freezing temperatures are possible into Friday morning.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Also, consider bringing your pets indoors or provide adequate shelter from the cold. Be sure those that have insufficient heating know of warming shelters.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

