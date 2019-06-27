94°
Freedom Mile run will open Independence Day activities in downtown Baton Rouge next week
BATON ROUGE – Runners are gearing up for next week’s 4th of July Freedom Mile in downtown.
The annual event is put together by the Club South Runners group and BASF.
A series of one-mile races and a half-mile run for kids and parents will wind through downtown from the Hollywood Casino, down River Road to the U.S.S. Kidd. Races start at 8 a.m. on the morning of the 4th.
WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi will cap-off Independence Day in the same area later that evening.
Click HERE to register for the race or register in-person on the morning of at the front of the Old State Capitol.
