Freedom Mile run will open Independence Day activities in downtown Baton Rouge next week

Thursday, June 27 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff
From: Club South Runners Facebook page; Freedom Mile 2018

BATON ROUGE – Runners are gearing up for next week’s 4th of July Freedom Mile in downtown.

The annual event is put together by the Club South Runners group and BASF.

A series of one-mile races and a half-mile run for kids and parents will wind through downtown from the Hollywood Casino, down River Road to the U.S.S. Kidd. Races start at 8 a.m. on the morning of the 4th.

WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi will cap-off Independence Day in the same area later that evening.

Click HERE to register for the race or register in-person on the morning of at the front of the Old State Capitol.

