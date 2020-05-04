Free drive-in WiFi locations set up throughout Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Local officials and community leaders are taking steps to support residents as much as possible during the current health crisis.

According to an announcement Monday, BREC is partnering with community organizer, Emanuel "Boo" Milton to provide free WiFi to locals by way of various drive-in WiFi sites throughout the capital city.

This initiative is designed to provide those who would normally make use of WiFi at EBR libraries with the same kind of free online access at a time when libraries are closed due to the health crisis.

In an effort to continue practicing social distancing citizens are asked to remain in their cars while using drive-in WiFi services.

The sites listed below will offer drive-in WiFi Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. -8 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m.- 6p.m., and Sunday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

WiFi Drive-In sites are located at:

-BREC Administrative Milton Womack Building - 6201 Florida Blvd 70806

-Anna T. Jordan Community Park - 1750 Stilt 70807

-Highland Road Recreation Center - 14024 Highland Road 70810

-Gus Young Recreation Center - 4200 Gus Young Avenue Baton Rouge, LA 70802

-North Sherwood Recreation - 3140 N Sherwood Forest 70814

-Sports Academy Center - 1002 Laurel St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802