Free samples return to Costco

It is a commonly held belief that the seemingly 'little things' in life make existence more enjoyable.

For many, the ability to indulge in free samples of food at one's favorite grocery store was one such pre-pandemic 'little thing.'

Though the COVID-19 health crisis may not be in our rear view mirror just yet, the ability to enjoy some of the pre-pandemic activities that we missed throughout 2020, have now returned.

For one, according to CNN, Costco is bringing back food samples.

The warehouse chain announced Thursday that it is "beginning a phased return to full sampling" in early June.

Last March, the beloved samples took a 14-month break from in-store appearances due to COVID-related health concerns.

But beginning in the first week of June, roughly 170 Costco locations in the US will bring back food samples.

The company says "most of the remaining locations" will dole out samples towards the end of June.

That said, the samples won't be handed out in pre-pandemic style.

CNN notes that Costco has implemented "increased safety protocols" including the samples being prepared behind plexiglass, made in smaller batches and distributed to customers one at a time.

Speaking of changes, Costco is also making some changes to its food court.

CNN says some stores will have outdoor food courts and, beginning next month, indoor seating will be back at most of its 560 US locations with "more physical separation."

Additionally, store officials say tables will four seats instead of six or eight and "half the seating capacity as we had before."

As far as the menu is concerned, Costco is replacing frozen yogurt with ice cream and adding new and improved churros to its meal options. The churros will be available by July 4.

Louisiana currently has a total of three Costco locations.