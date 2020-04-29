69°
Free mask distribution to EBR residents in Midway West, Howell Park, and White Plains

Wednesday, April 29 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - In hopes of ensuring that all EBR residents have appropriate face masks to wear throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Councilman LaMont Cole and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome are collaborating with Elm Grove Baptist to distribute 1,000 free protective masks to citizens of District 7.

The drive-up distribution will take place on a first-come, first-served basis Thursday, April 30 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon at Elm Grove Baptist Church at 1069 N. 38th Street in Baton Rouge. 
 

