Free mask distribution in St. Martin Parish set for Wednesday, 10 a.m.

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Residents of St. Martin Parish will be able to pick up free masks Wednesday, April 29.

Officials with the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced the distribution on Tuesday, saying the cotton masks had been donated by the Hanes Corporation and were set to be distributed at the following six locations, beginning at 10:00 a.m.:

1. Residents of unincorporated areas of St. Martin Parish should pick up masks from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex –

4870 Main Hwy, Parks, LA.

2. Residents of Breaux Bridge City Limits should pick up masks from Parc Hardy Pavilion

755 Doucet Drive, Breaux Bridge, LA.

3. Residents of St. Martinville City Limits should pick up masks from St. Martinville City Hall

120 S. New Market Street, St. Martinville, LA.

4. Residents of Henderson City Limits should pick up masks from Henry Guidry Park Pavilion (behind City Hall)

1007 Amy Street, Henderson, LA.

5. Residents of Parks City Limits should pick up masks from Parks City Hall Drive Thru

1019 Periou St., Parks, LA

6. Residents of Stephensville & Belle River should pick up masks from Stephensville Elementary

3243 Hwy 70

Residents are asked to only visit the distribution location closest to their home and to follow the following protocol when picking up their masks:

-When you arrive at your distribution location, please stay in your vehicle. -As you drive through the distribution line, each vehicle will be given one package that contains five masks. There will only be one bag distributed per vehicle, no exceptions.

-The distribution at each location will continue until all masks are given out.

-Please do not walk up to the distribution site, for the safety of all involved, no pedestrians will be allowed at the sites.