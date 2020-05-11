Free food to be distributed at Zachary Youth Park via drive-thru pick up, Wednesday

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is planning to distribute free food to Zachary residents via a drive-thru pick up site at Zachary Youth Park on Wednesday, May 13. Photo: Google Maps

ZACHARY - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is planning to distribute free food to Zachary residents via a drive-thru pick up site on Wednesday, May 13.

The City of Zachary issued a press release about the event Monday, stating that it has teamed up with the Food Bank to make the distribution possible.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Zachary Youth Park, which is located at 1650 Mt. Pleasant.

The program has enough food for approximately 800 households and the supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those picking up food are asked to remain in their vehicles while doing so.

Officials say when pulling up to the site, cars should wait in line until they reach the distribution point. Once there, the product will be loaded in the vehicle for them.

Recipients must be residents of Zachary and should be prepared to show proof of residency.

Only one food distribution per car will be allowed and multiple families in a single car will only be served once.



