Free flu shots available Friday at EBR Parish Health Unit

BATON ROUGE – Cold and flu season has returned to the capital city region.

A recent study from Walgreens even revealed that Baton Rouge is one of the top ten places in the country with the most flu activity.

But officials with Louisiana’s Department of Health (LDH) are determined to do their part in keeping locals healthy.

The LDH is offering free flu shots to the public, Friday, November 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit, 353 N. 12th St. in Baton Rouge.

This one-day clinic is open to the public and walk-ups are welcome. If you plan to attend, officials suggest wearing short or loose-fitting sleeves and bringing your private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare card along as you may need to present it to healthcare workers.

If you can’t attend this clinic, flu shots are available at parish health units throughout the flu season, local pharmacies, clinics, doctors’ offices and federally qualified (community) health centers.

Click here to find a flu shot provider in your area.