Free face mask distributions in St. Helena Parish
ST. HELENA PARISH - On Saturday, May 2, 2020 Saint Helena Parish will be passing out free face masks.
Accodring to Michael Martin, Director Of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, there will be a limited amount of face masks passed out at these fire stations located in St. Helena Parish:
District 1 Greensburg
District 3 North Helena
District 8 South Second Ward
District 4 Rescue Third Ward
District 7 Montpelier
District 2 Pine Grove
District 2 Dennis Mills
District 5 Hillsdale
District 6 Six Ward
