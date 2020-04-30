74°
Free face mask distributions in St. Helena Parish

58 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 April 30, 2020 11:20 AM April 30, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

ST. HELENA PARISH - On Saturday, May 2, 2020 Saint Helena Parish will be passing out free face masks.

Accodring to Michael Martin, Director Of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, there will be a limited amount of face masks passed out at these fire stations located in St. Helena Parish:

District 1 Greensburg

District 3 North Helena

District  8 South Second Ward

District 4 Rescue Third Ward

District 7 Montpelier  

District 2 Pine Grove

District 2 Dennis Mills  

District 5 Hillsdale

District 6 Six Ward

