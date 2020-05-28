Free drive-thru food pantry open to area seniors, Thursday

BATON ROUGE – As city leaders and community members work together to help locals recuperate from the blow dealt by coronavirus health crisis, one way of providing assistance has been the frequent distribution of free food to citizens who need it.

In this regard, The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) is holding a second Drive-Thru Lotus Food Pantry on Thursday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Louisiana Leadership Institute, which is located at 5763 Hooper Road.

The drive thru food pantry is open to all senior residents in East Baton Rouge Parish, while supplies last.

Seniors should drive up to The Louisiana Leadership Institute, pop their trunk and an EBRCOA staff member will place their groceries, lunch and supplies into their vehicle.

The EBRCOA will distribute bags of groceries, gallons of milk donated by Borden’s Dairy, fresh fruit and vegetables, face masks, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper, while supplies last.

This event was made possible due to the following sponsors: Borden’s Dairy, The Louisiana Leadership Institute, Get Serious Louisiana, CareSouth, State Senators Cleo Fields and Regina Barrow, and the City of Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn.

For more information, call the Council on Aging at (225) 923-8000.