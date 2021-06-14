81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Free crawfish, live music, vaccinations to be available at upcoming Juneteenth event

2 hours 11 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, June 14 2021 Jun 14, 2021 June 14, 2021 8:44 AM June 14, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A holiday that honors the emancipation of African Americans who'd been enslaved in the United States will be commemorated in Baton Rouge this week.

A capital area Annual Juneteenth Celebration is scheduled to take place Saturday, June 19 at Gus Young Park from 12 noon until 4 p.m.

Those who attend will enjoy free crawfish as well as musical performances by singer/guitarist Kenny Neal and the Neal Family.

Attendees can also take the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as healthcare representatives from CareSouth Medical will be on hand to administer vaccinations.

Any attendees who chose to become vaccinated at the event will receive a free Photo Booth picture in addition to being entered into a drawing to win $1,000 and a 75-inch television. 

The celebration is sponsored by a host of community partners in collaboration with State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle of District 61.

Other Juneteenth-related activities are scheduled to take place throughout the week, including:

Trending News

Date: June 18, 2021 

Event: Baton Rouge African American Museum (BRAAM) Juneteenth Celebration featuring live music, poetry, Keynote Speaker Raymond Jetson 

Location: Capitol Park Museum (600 N. Fourth St. )

Time: 6 p.m.   

Date: June 19, 2021 

Event: Unified Juneteenth Caravan (1750 Foss St. )

Location: Memorial Stadium, interested individuals can register for the event at Eventbrite.com 

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.  

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days