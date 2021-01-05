62°
Free COVID testing to take place in Donaldsonville on select days in January

Tuesday, January 05 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced Tuesday (Jan. 5) that the Parish has again partnered with Ochsner Health System to provide free COVID-19 testing, this time in Donaldsonville.

The free tests will be administered on Wednesday and Thursday, January 6 and 7, and again on January 20 and 21, from 9 am until 4 pm at the Lemann Memorial Center, 1100 Clay Street in Donaldsonville.

Those seeking to be tested are asked to enter the Lemann Center parking lot from the Church Street side, and then exit onto Thibaut Drive.

Directional signage will be in place, and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office will be assisting with traffic control. Tests are offered to anyone aged 2 and above, and do not require a doctor’s orders.

For additional information about the tests and getting the results, please visit: https://www.ochsner.org/testing

To find other testing sites in Ascension Parish, visit: https://ascensionparish.net 

