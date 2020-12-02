Free COVID testing available to Ascension residents this Wed-Thurs

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish residents will have the opportunity to be tested for COVID-19 free of change on Wednesday, Dec. 2 and Thursday, Dec. 3, according to a news release from Parish President Clint Cointment.

The testing, made possible between the parish government and Ochsner Health System, will be set up as a drive-thru site at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center (9039 S. St. Landry Avenue) in Gonzales.

The site opens Wednesday at 12 noon and closes for the day at 6 p.m. It reopens Thursday at 9 a.m. and then closes for good at 3 p.m.

Officials say tests will be administered at no out-of-pocket cost to area residents, and they've assured the public that a person's insurance status will not have a bearing on whether or not they can be tested.

In other words, the free testing is open to everyone and does not require a physician’s permission.

Those wishing to be tested are asked to bring their ID and insurance card, if they have one.

Testing will take place under Pavilions 7 and 8, next to the Exhibition Hall (formerly the 4-H building). The community is encouraged to access the testing area by using St. Landry Road at the South gate, next to the Chapel, and then proceeding straight to the testing area, after being tested they can exit by the same route.

Officials add that motorists should keep an eye out for signage that directs traffic flow.

It should be noted that testing schedules are subject to change due to weather.

