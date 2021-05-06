76°
Free COVID-19 vaccinations offered at Mall of Louisiana

3 hours 12 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, May 06 2021 May 6, 2021 May 06, 2021 8:35 AM May 06, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Local officials say free COVID-19 vaccines are available to capital area residents ages 16 and older, at the Mall of Louisiana.

The vaccinations, offered on the mall's ground level Food Court entrance, near the Williams-Sonoma store, are available to the public Thursday, May 6 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday morning, vaccinations will resume at 11 a.m. and be carried out until 8 p.m. 

These free COVID-19 vaccinations are possible due to the efforts of the St. George Fire Department, Baton Rouge Fire Department, and the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal. 

