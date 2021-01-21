63°
Free COVID-19 tests to be administered in Donaldsonville Thursday, Jan. 21

By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension officials have teamed up with Ochsner to provide Donaldsonville's residents with COVID-19 testing at no out-of-pocket cost on Thursday (Jan. 21). 

The testing site, located at 1100 Clay Street, will assist residents in undergoing self-administered COVID testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Those interested in participating should bring with them an ID and insurance card, if they have one.

Click here for additional information on Ochsner's testing locations. 

