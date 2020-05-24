76°
Latest Weather Blog
Free COVID-19 testing sites in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Most of the towns in Livingston Parish will offer free COVID-19 testing beginning on Tuesday, May 26.
The parish has partnered up with the Louisiana Department of Health(LDH), the Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard to offer Livingston Parish residents free testing.
In order to be tested you have to 18 years or older and have a valid Louisiana ID.
All testing sites will operate from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. each day.
Below is a list of dates & locations for testing:
|DATE
|BUILDING
|ADDRESS
|TOWN
|Tuesday, May 26
|L.M. Lockhart/W Livingston
|320 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
|Denham Springs
|Wednesday, May 27
|Walmart Neighbor Market
|25820 LA Hwy 16
|Denham Springs
|Saturday, May 30
|Live Oak Middle School Sidney Hutchinson Park
|8444 Cecil Dr
|Denham Springs
|Monday, June 1
|Sidney Hutchinson Park
|13750 Ball Park Rd.
|Walker
|Tuesday, June 2
|Grey's Creek Elementary
|11400 LA Hwy 1033
|Denham Springs
|Wednesday, June 3
|The Church International
|26490 S. Frost Rd.
|Livingston
|Monday, June 8
|Livingston Fairgrounds
|19869 Fairgrounds Rd.
|Livingston
|Tuesday, June 9
|Albany High School
|29700 1 Hornet Ln.
|Albany
|Wednesday, June 10
|St. Joseph Catholic Church
|15710 LA Hwy 16
|French Settlement
|Monday, June 15
|American Legion Hall
|26200 LA Hwy 43
|Springfield
|Tuesday, June 16
|Killian Town Hall
|28284 HWY 22
|Killian
|Wednesday, June 17
|Maurepas High School
|23923 LA HWY 22
|Maurepas
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana State Police issues statement about Trooper George Baker
-
Graduating seniors hold car-parade through Zachary neighborhood
-
Zachary cemetery cancels Memorial Day Service due to virus pandemic
-
Louisiana State Police mourn the loss of Trooper George Baker
-
183 Day Hurricane Season: Hurrican Barry
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...