Free COVID-19 testing now being offered on LSU's campus
BATON ROUGE - With the fall semester set to officially start on Monday, free coronavirus testing is now being offered on campus at LSU for students, faculty and anyone else who needs to be tested.
It comes one day after the university began releasing positive case numbers reported to school officials. As of Thursday, LSU says 25 students and staff have reported positive test results for the virus.
Testing is available from Thursday, August 20 until Saturday, August 29 and is located in front of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and on the corner of Tower Drive and Free Speech Plaza in front of the Student Union.
Hours of operations will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All tests are free and do not require insurance. LSU say to expect results within three to five days.
Anyone interested in receiving a free test should pre-register here and enter LSU's zip code (70803) when asked. After registration is complete print the voucher and present it at the testing site.
On-site registration is also available, but pre-registration is recommended.
If any student is experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms they can contact the Student Health Center; testing will be available at the clinic once recommended by a staff member.
For more information, including what students should do if they test positive, CLICK HERE.
