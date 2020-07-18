Free COVID-19 testing in Baker, Friday

BAKER - The City of Baker announced that free COVID-19 testing for the community will be accessible on Friday, July 24.

Free COVID-19 testing will take place at Advantage Charter School located at 14740 Plank Rd.

Testing will be made available from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

To register, pre-registration packets are available at City Hall.

If you have already pre-registered for the test, please arrive at 9am; please bring your ID so the on-site staff can verify your registration.