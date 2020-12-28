Free COVID-19 testing at Lamar Dixon continues

GONZALES, LA - In partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health and the National Guard, Ascension Parish will offer free, drive-through COVID-19 testing at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

Testing began Monday (Dec. 28) and will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, December 29 and 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Anyone wishing to get tested is asked to bring an ID and wear a mask.

Those seeking a test should enter through the main entrance at Lamar Dixon, 9039 St. Landry Ave., and follow signage to the testing area. Residents will self-administer their COVID-19 test inside of their vehicle, under the supervision of a medical volunteer.

Pre-registration is highly encouraged. To pre-register, click here. Test results will be available in 2-3 days through the patient portal or by calling 1-800-MYQUEST.