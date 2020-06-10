73°
Free COVID-19 testing at Gus Young Avenue community center Wednesday, Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Free COVID-19 testing will be available Wednesday, June 10 thru Thursday, June 11 at the Martin Luther King Community Center at 4000 Gus Young Avenue.
Testing will take place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on both days.
Walk ups are welcome, but all patients must bring identification cards.
Those with insurance must bring their insurance card.
The free COVID-19 testing site was made possible by a partnership between Councilman LaMont Cole, Ochsner and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.
