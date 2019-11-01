Free community health event hosted by Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

Photo: Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

GONZALES - Mary Bird Perkins is sponsoring a free community health event called 'Live Well Ascension' on Saturday, Nov. 2.

During the event, the Cancer Center will provide free access to a variety of health screenings. Guests will also be able to enjoy food and family-friendly activities. Head Coach Nikki Fargas and the LSU Women's Basketball team will be on site to sign autographs and play basketball with kids.

'Live Well Ascension' kicks off at 10 a.m. and continues until 1 p.m. at Jambalaya Park (1015 E. Cornerview St., Gonzales, LA 70737).

Click here for more information about the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.