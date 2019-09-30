Free cancer screenings to be provided at third annual Live Well Ascension event

GONZALES, LA - Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales and the Gonzales Area Foundation are teaming up to provide free access to a host of cancer screenings at the third annual Live Well Ascension event.

Live Well Ascension is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales. Other health screenings, food and entertainment will also be available at no cost. Cancer screenings will include breast, colorectal, oral, prostate, skin and blood pressure and glucose checks.

All screenings are available to those who have not been screened for cancer in the past 12 months. Appointments are required for breast cancer screenings only. To make an appointment for a breast cancer screening, call (225) 215-1234.

All other screenings are open to the public and do not require an appointment. For additional information, visit marybird.org/livewellasc.