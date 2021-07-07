Free assistance for families seeking expanded child tax credit available Friday

BATON ROUGE - An event meant to benefit families who have yet to file their taxes and who may be eligible for expanded child tax credit will take place Friday, July 9.

To ensure that these families can access to the expanded child tax credit, the City of Baton Rouge, Division of Human Development and Services, Office of Social Services will offer free tax preparation through its VITA Program (A United Way Collaborative) Friday, July 9 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Certified tax preparers will provide free tax preparation at the Division of Human Development and Services (4523 Plank Road Baton Rouge, LA 70805) by appointment only.

Interested citizens should call 225-358-4561 to schedule an appointment.