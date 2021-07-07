79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Free assistance for families seeking expanded child tax credit available Friday

1 hour 26 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, July 07 2021 Jul 7, 2021 July 07, 2021 8:48 AM July 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An event meant to benefit families who have yet to file their taxes and who may be eligible for expanded child tax credit will take place Friday, July 9.

To ensure that these families can access to the expanded child tax credit, the City of Baton Rouge, Division of Human Development and Services, Office of Social Services will offer free tax preparation through its VITA Program (A United Way Collaborative) Friday, July 9 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Certified tax preparers will provide free tax preparation at the Division of Human Development and Services (4523 Plank Road Baton Rouge, LA 70805) by appointment only.

Trending News

Interested citizens should call 225-358-4561 to schedule an appointment.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days