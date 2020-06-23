Fred's in Tigerland to host Thursday drive-thru virus testing for college students, employees

BATON ROUGE - Several local businesses are teaming up to sponsor a coronavirus testing site for college students and employees.

Fred's in Tigerland issued an announcement regarding the event, Tuesday morning, stating, "With an increasing number of college students testing positive for COVID-19, Fred’s in Tigerland, Neighborhood Health, and Relief Telemed are partnering to provide testing for those students who may have been exposed to the virus. This test will determine active infections only."

Testing will take place in the parking lot of Fred's in Tigerland (1184 Bob Pettit Boulevard) on Thursday, June 25th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Neighborhood Health will have medical staff and testing equipment available to provide coronavirus testing for all students (18 years and older).

Students and university employees who'd like to be tested must preregister by visiting either http://relieftelemed.com/tigerland or www.neighborhoodhealthla.org/tigerland

On Thursday, a student will need to bring two copies of his or her driver’s license and health insurance card. If a student does not have insurance, the testing administrators will provide services at no cost.

Fred's and its partners ask that any who show up for testing remain in their vehicles throughout the entire process and follow the site's posted instructions.

Once a patient is ready to be tested, they will remain in their vehicle as a healthcare workers provides them with a swab and asks them to collect a sample of nasal secretions.

This is done by inserting the swab into one's nostril approximately 1 inch into the nasal passage (midway) with the most visible drainage or the nostril that is most congested if drainage is not present.

The swab is rotated several times, removed gently, and this process is repeated on the other side.

Patients should expect results within 2-4 days.

Staff will email patients a link containing their results.