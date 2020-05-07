French Quarter Fest officially canceled this year

Photo: French Quarter Festivals Inc./Facebook

NEW ORLEANS - The French Quarter Fest, one of the biggest free festivals in the Crescent City, has been canceled.

Originally scheduled for April 16 - April 19, 2020, the festival date was pushed back to early October, but has now been canceled for the entire year of 2020.

The festival was postponed until the beginning of October, but WWL-TV reports organizers for the French Quarter Fest announced Thursday they were canceling it until 2021.

Satchmo SummerFest, an annual music festival held in honor of legendary New Orleans trumpeter Louis Armstrong has also been cancelled. This decision came from French Quarter Festival Inc., who has been putting on the Satchmo Fest for 20 years.

