87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Freaky Friday: I-10 gridlock across Baton Rouge; Live traffic map here

2 hours 41 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, April 09 2021 Apr 9, 2021 April 09, 2021 1:59 PM April 09, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Wrecks slowed traffic in either direction of I-10, causing city-wide gridlock through Baton Rouge Friday.

Click HERE for the WBRZ Traffic Map.  Hear WBRZ traffic updates on the radio on Guaranty stations: 100.7 The Tiger; Eagle 98.1 and Talk 107.3.  Scroll to the bottom of this story for real-time traffic messages.

A wreck on I-10 W near Perkins and the LSU Lakes slowed traffic as far back as Bluebonnet around 2 p.m.  Rubber-necking slowed traffic as far back as West Baton Rouge before the La. 415 exit.

At least one additional wreck was reported on I-10 East near Bluebonnet, too.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days