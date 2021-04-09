87°
Latest Weather Blog
Freaky Friday: I-10 gridlock across Baton Rouge; Live traffic map here
BATON ROUGE - Wrecks slowed traffic in either direction of I-10, causing city-wide gridlock through Baton Rouge Friday.
Click HERE for the WBRZ Traffic Map. Hear WBRZ traffic updates on the radio on Guaranty stations: 100.7 The Tiger; Eagle 98.1 and Talk 107.3. Scroll to the bottom of this story for real-time traffic messages.
A wreck on I-10 W near Perkins and the LSU Lakes slowed traffic as far back as Bluebonnet around 2 p.m. Rubber-necking slowed traffic as far back as West Baton Rouge before the La. 415 exit.
At least one additional wreck was reported on I-10 East near Bluebonnet, too.
