Fraternity member charged with criminal hazing after incident that sent LSU student to hospital

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student and fraternity member at Phi Kappa Psi was arrested Monday morning amid an investigation into allegations of a hazing incident that sent another student to the hospital.

An LSU spokesperson confirmed that Terry Pat Reynolds II was booked for criminal hazing. It comes more than a week after the fraternity was suspended over the incident.

Read the full statement from LSU below.

“LSU Police have conducted a thorough investigation into the activities of Phi Kappa Psi, and today a member of the fraternity, Terry Pat Reynolds II, was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for Criminal Hazing (Felony and Misdemeanor) and Failure to Seek Assistance. The university has stated on multiple occasions that hazing will not be tolerated and the university acts swiftly when any hazing allegations are brought forth. Now that the LSU Police investigation has led to an arrest, the university’s office of Student Advocacy & Accountability will also conduct an investigation regarding any possible Code of Student Conduct violations.”