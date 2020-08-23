FranU, RPCC announce storm-related closures, class details

GONZALES - All River Parishes Community College facilities will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to the threat of weather this week.

RPCC staff should work remotely both days.

Classes will proceed online at the discretion of the instructor.

FranU also updated its storm plan Sunday: The FranU physical campus will be closed through Wednesday, but all campus operations and classes will continue remotely during this time to the greatest extent possible. Clinical assignments will continue as scheduled unless the clinical site is closed. Clinical students should remain in communication with their faculty regarding these assignments.