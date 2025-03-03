68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Franklin police say 2 youths arrested after a third is wounded by gunfire

2 hours 5 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, March 03 2025 Mar 3, 2025 March 03, 2025 3:23 PM March 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN — Franklin Police said Monday they had arrested two juveniles on attempted second-degree murder and other charges after a shooting last week.

Chief Cedric Handy did not identify the youths, citing their age.

According to the agency, both were picked up Saturday morning and accused of attempted murder, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and possessing a weapon in a firearm-free zone.

Trending News

Last week, Franklin Police said a juvenile was wounded in a shooting in an area along O'Neal Chube Street. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days