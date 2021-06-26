78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Franklin police respond to deadly overnight double-shooting

3 hours 41 minutes 26 seconds ago Saturday, June 26 2021 Jun 26, 2021 June 26, 2021 6:24 PM June 26, 2021 in News
Source: KATC
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN - One person was killed and another injured in an early morning shooting in Franklin, KATC reports.

Local police say officers were dispatched to Martin Luther King Boulevard around 12:20 a.m. in response to a report of gunshots.

Authorities add that they also received a call from a man who said he and his mother sustained gunshot injuries.  

When officers arrived at the scene of the incident, they found a 42-year-old male victim and a deceased 65-year-old female victim.

The male victim was rushed to an area hospital.

Investigators say a vehicle drove past the area and shot several rounds toward the residence.

Trending News

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to call the Franklin Police Department Detective Division at 337-828-1716.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days